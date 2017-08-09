Organizers add second day to 2018 Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation and the City of Myrtle Beach announced the return of the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival this coming spring.

Event organizers say this year’s event is slated for April 20-21, 2018. Due to the success of the inaugural event hosted in April 2017, organizers will grow the festival to two days next year, which will run Friday from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..

The event will still be free to attend and will return to the Oceanfront Boardwalk District at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between 8th and 9th Avenues North.

In addition to the multitude of delicious food trucks onsite, there will be live entertainment, beer gardens, kid’s activities, and artisans and business exhibitors. New in 2018 will be a car show on Saturday.

Last year’s event was wildly popular. Thousands showed up to eat from the trucks, and man vendors quickly sold out.