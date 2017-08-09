StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the next several days. The main threats are going to be heavy downpours and the potential for flash flooding. Certain spots have already seen 2-3 inches of rain in a short amount of time. A cold front is slowing moving in and will stall along the coast today. This will keep a good chance for scattered showers and storms with afternoon highs in the low 80s. By Thursday the front will start to lift north, again helping to spark off showers and storms in the afternoon through Friday. Significant rain amounts are possible area wide 2-4 inches likely. The front should dissipate early Saturday as the Bermuda High expands westward. This will help to heat temperatures back into the upper 80s and low 90s towards the end of the week and weekend. Another front will gradually approach from the northwest by late Monday.

Today, showers and storms likely, highs low 80s.

Tonight, Scattered showers and storms. Lows 70-71 inland, 72-73 beaches.

Thursday, Scattered showers and storms. Highs 84-86.