Lumberton, NC (WBTW) – 10 teams and 5 games on Thursday night from Lumberton High School as high school football continues to amp up near the border. Here are the scores from those games in their order of completion.

Scores:

East Bladen 12, Latta 8

Lake View 8, Fairmont 6

West Brunswick 13, Purnell Swett 6

Scotland County 14, Dillon 6

Marlboro County 7, Lumberton 0