Count on Kids: Boy honors Horry police on his birthday

By Published:
(source: Horry County Police facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police recently posted a photo on Facebook showing a young boy who paid them a special visit. The following is what the department posted:

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s