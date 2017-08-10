Count on Kids: Boy honors Horry police on his birthday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police recently posted a photo on Facebook showing a young boy who paid them a special visit. The following is what the department posted:
Today is Christian’s 8th birthday and for the second year in a row his birthday gift was to bring donuts to the officers at the South precinct. He passed out donuts with the biggest smile on his face and wearing a t-shirt that said, “kindness matters!”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Christian and thank you for sharing your kindness with us!
WBTW learned Christian will be in 3rd grade this year at Burgess Elementary School.