Darlington County School Board temporarily fills superintendent role

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education accepted the resignation of superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram, who has been named superintendent for the Berkeley County School District. Though Ingram’s resignation is effective Aug. 20, he plans to begin his transition immediately and will take leave for his remaining time with the Darlington County School District.

The Board announced Thursday that Dr. Willie “Bill” Boyd Sr., the district’s associate superintendent, will serve as acting superintendent, effective immediately, until an interim superintendent is named.

“The Board of Education is pleased Dr. Boyd has agreed to step into the leadership role during this crucial time of transition,” said Jamie Morphis, chairman of the Darlington County Board of Education. “His experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we move forward.”

Boyd has worked in the Darlington County School District for nearly 50 years, including 25 years in district administration. He previously served the district as a teacher, assistant principal, principal at multiple schools, transportation director, assistant to the superintendent, assistant superintendent for administration, and his current role as associate superintendent.

“I appreciate the confidence of the board to allow me to step in during this time. We have a very capable staff in place, and we will rely on that experience as we prepare for a new school year,” said Boyd. “We appreciate the efforts of Dr. Ingram. He brought many great ideas to the district, and we will build on those successes. Our focus will continue to be on every child, every day. We want the community to know we give 110 percent each day we are here.”

Boyd serves on the Florence-Darlington Technical College Board of Directors, as well as the McLeod Health Board of Trustees and the First Church of God Board of Trustees. He is a U.S. Army veteran. He is married to Patricia White Boyd, and they have four children.