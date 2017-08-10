Florence man charged in child porn investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – On Thursday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a 52-year-old from Florence was arrested on ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the press release, 52-year-old Bhupendra V. Khatri was arrested Thursday for possessing multiple images of child pornography.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest. Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Khatri.

He is charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.