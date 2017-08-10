Former news anchor announces bid for SC State House seat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – With the recent announcement of State Representative Mike Ryhal’s resignation, an unexpected opportunity has presented itself to a former Myrtle Beach news anchor.

Tim McGinnis, former news anchor turned business owner, announced his bid for the seat on Facebook Thursday morning. In a brief post about why he’s turning to politics, McGinnis says, “I am going to run in the Republican primary to replace (Mike Ryhal). Big shoes to fill indeed. I am a proud husband, father and business owner, and I would like to have the opportunity to be a voice for Carolina Forest.”

Representative Ryhal announced his departure from the state house in a resignation letter Monday. Without giving a specific reason for his resignation, he noted that it was the best move for him and his family.

McGinnis’ full statement can be read below:

“It’s been almost six months since I retired from my career in television news. I learned so much about how our local, state and federal governments operate during my 20 plus years in TV. Through the years I met several leaders I’ve admired, and trusted in their respective offices. They inspired me to want to give back and serve. An opportunity has presented itself. State Representative Mike Ryhal, who represents District 56 (the Carolina Forest area) in the State House is resigning. Mr. Ryhal has done a lot for our community, and I am going to run in the Republican primary to replace him. Big shoes to fill indeed. I am a proud husband, father and business owner, and I would like to have the opportunity to be a voice for Carolina Forest. Over the next few months I want to hear from you. What are your concerns? How can I help? So I ask you all for your prayers and support, and please vote!”