Horry County police say Carolina Forest kidnapping was a ‘misguided prank’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thursday, Horry County police announced that an investigation into attempted child abductions in Plantation Lakes revealed the incidents were a prank.

Police posted an update on their Facebook page clarifying that the people reportedly inside a black Yukon who tried to kidnap children this week have been located and identified. Officers also said that all of the parties involved in the incident were juveniles.

“The incident appears to be a misguided prank at this time by at least one of the occupants of the Yukon, and there is no danger to the public,” the post said.

Police were called to Plantation Lakes Monday about an attempted kidnapping, police reports say. When officers arrived at a home on Wacobee Drive, they spoke with Dr. Barb Horn, who said four men in a black Yukon tried to abduct her 10-year-old.

Investigators spoke to four boys at the house who say the men tried to kidnap them. The police report says the victims’ ages ranged from 7 to 13 years old.

The 10-year-old told police that he and a friend were walking home from the pool when the black car stopped and the people inside told them, “Get in the car boys.” The boy says they didn’t stop, and ran home. A man wearing a pink mask got out of the car, but then got back into it before the Yukon sped off, the victim added.

A 13-year-old child also talked to police and said he was outside playing football with another person on Abingdon Drive when the car drove up to them. The boy said the windows were rolled down and he could see that the passengers were wearing bandannas and he couldn’t see their faces. The men in the car told the 13-year-old and the friend to “Come get inside,” then one of the suspects got out of the car, and then got back in, before the car left the cul-de-sac quickly.