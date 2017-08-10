Lumberton Football Preview 2017

By Published:

Lumberton, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Pirates faced a lot of adversity in 2016 including Hurricane Matthew leaving a lot of damage in their town.  The guys finished at 4-7, but are very optimistic going into this season.  The defense returns 9 of their starters, while the offense has QB Braylan Grice and RB Montrez Howell back as a 1-2 punch.

Last Season: 4-7, 2-3 in their conference

Playoffs: Did not qualify

Returning Starters: 4 on offense, 9 on defense

First Game: Friday, August 18th at Dillon – 7:30pm

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s