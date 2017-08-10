Lumberton Football Preview 2017

Lumberton, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Pirates faced a lot of adversity in 2016 including Hurricane Matthew leaving a lot of damage in their town. The guys finished at 4-7, but are very optimistic going into this season. The defense returns 9 of their starters, while the offense has QB Braylan Grice and RB Montrez Howell back as a 1-2 punch.

Last Season: 4-7, 2-3 in their conference

Playoffs: Did not qualify

Returning Starters: 4 on offense, 9 on defense

First Game: Friday, August 18th at Dillon – 7:30pm