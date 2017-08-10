Lumberton police search for motive in shooting that injured one

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A shooting in Lumberton early Thursday morning sent one man to the hospital and another to jail.

Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department says the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday morning at a home on Eastwood Terrace. One man was shot in his torso and legs, confirms Capt. Parker.

Officers arrested Timothy Alford, 29, of Orrum, NC. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Capt. Parker says officers do not have a motive for the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.