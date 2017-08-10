Masked, armed robbers steal cash from Darlington County Dollar General

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint Wednesday night.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office, the two suspects entered the Dollar General in Dovesville Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. Both suspects were wearing masks and at least one of the robbers had a gun, Lt. Kilgo confirms.

The two thieves demanded money from the clerk and then ran from the store. Workers weren’t able to tell deputies which direction the suspects ran and no surveillance video has been released at this time.

Lt. Kilgo could not confirm how much money the robbers stole.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.