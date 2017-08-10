Murrells Inlet to host Fourth Annual 5K Run/Walk for the Kids

MURRELLS INLET, SC – The Children’s Recovery Center 5K Run/Walk for the Kids is Saturday, August 26, 2017 in Murrells Inlet. The race starts and ends at Morse Park Landing, Hwy 17 Business-Waterfront. The 1 Mile Tot Run is at 7:30 am. The 5K Run/Walk is at 8:00 am.

The Children’s Recovery Center is a nonprofit Child Advocacy Center serving children of Horry and Georgetown Counties. The center provides treatment and advocacy for children suspected of being physically and/or sexually abused. The center conducts forensic interviews, medical examinations and provides counseling for the children. The goal is to keep trauma to a minimum and avoid re-victimizing the child during the investigative process.

For more information on the Children’s Recovery Center, the 5K Run/Walk for the Kids, sponsorship opportunities, and other ways you can help go to http://www.childrensrecoverycenter.org, or contact Lousie Carson at lcarson@childrensrc.com, or (843) 448-3400.