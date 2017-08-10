Myrtle Beach police search for 3 accused of robbing pancake house at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for help identifying men involved in an armed robbery Tuesday.

According to the departments Facebook page, in the early morning hours, three males broke in the back door of the Carolina Pancake House on N. Kings Hwy and demanded money from an employee.

One of the males had a handgun and was pointing the gun at the employee during the robbery, the post says. In the police report, the employee says the men made him get on the ground and while he was getting down on the floor, he heard a gunshot and it sounded like it went off near his head.

The suspects took $150 from his wallet, and demanded the employee tell them how to open the register and money safes. When he couldn’t tell them how to open the safes, the men took the two safes and fled. Police note in the report that there was $500 in the register, $2,500 in the safes. The register also had around $300 worth of damage.

City surveillance cameras revealed the men fled the scene in a white Chevy Malibu or Impala with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.