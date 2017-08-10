New Tidelands residency program aims to train new doctors and keep them in area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health started a new residency program this summer, which will soon be housed in a new facility on Holmestown Road.

The new building and program are part of an effort to bring doctors to the area and keep them here.

Nationwide there is a shortage of doctors who practice family medicine, so Tidelands teamed up with MUSC to address the need in our area.

“There is a huge demand for primary care and we’re really hoping this program meets that need,” said Dr. Brintha Vasager, the associate program director.

Dr. Vasagar says the residency program offers licensed doctors hands-on training.

“We have 8 new grads from medical school who will be training with us for 3 years to be the best family medicine doctors they can,” she explained.

The first class of residents started in July and will soon move into a new $11 million 15,600 square foot facility.

“State of the art brand new family practice, for the residents to practice in,” said Dr. Vasager.

The hope is that it will eventually house 24 residents who will see patients while being overseen by practicing physicians.

“I want to make sure they can deliver a baby, take care of kids, the parents, the grandparents; and make sure they can treat them until the end of their lives,” explained Dr. Vasager, “to make sure that we become a part of their lives and part of their family.”

Dr. Vasagar says that’s because it’s important to not only bring in doctors, but keep them here.

“We are in the second fastest growing area in the county and we hope that these physicians will put down roots here and become part of the community they currently serve,” said Dr. Vasager.

She says a high percentage of residents do stay in the communities they serve, which benefits local families.

“We really hope these students put down roots in this community and really take it to be their own, so that they want to stay here and want to take care of your family as well,” said Dr. Vasager.

The new facility is scheduled to be complete by late September and will open this fall.