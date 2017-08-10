Rescue crews respond to same overdose patients within hours, worry addicts depend on Narcan to save them

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews say they worry people are depending on the drug Narcan to save them from overdosing on drugs like heroin.

Captain Tim Prince is a medical officer for Horry County Fire Rescue, and he says since January, the department has already used Narcan on more than 300 people.

“We’ve seen the same patients and go to the same patients more than once in a shift,” said Prince.

Back-to-back calls from overdose patients is something they see often. It’s what Captain Mark Nugent calls a dangerous game.

“People are playing basically roulette with heroin thinking the local fire department, in this case Horry County Fire Rescue is two minutes away and they’re going to be there to administer Narcan and save their life,” said Nugent.

Nugent says depending on that Narcan to save your life in an overdose situation isn’t just dangerous for the addict, but puts every other patient they respond to at risk.

“They’re playing games, we’re dealing with their game trying to save their life and yet we have another legitimate medical emergency in that same area and we have pull another medic unit, and it may take a few more minutes for it to get there. So, it’s not helping the system and it’s not helping anybody in this community,” said Nugent.

Last year, Horry County Fire Rescue had to give Narcan to more than 700 people. The numbers are down so far this year, and crews say that could be because more people are purchasing Narcan and using it on themselves.

Regardless, with many repeat offenders, Prince has one message.

“We’re always going to respond, and we’re always going to be there, but we may not be there as fast as we like to be because other calls going on. So, when you may think we’re five minutes away, we may actually be 10 or 15 due to other calls,” said Prince.

A town in Ohio wants to create a three strike rule – where if EMS has to give you Narcan three times for an overdose, you’re cut off.

Nugent says that’s not something they’re looking to do here, that crews will continue to respond.