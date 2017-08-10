StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the next several days. A stalled front will remain in the area through Thursday giving us a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. We should see a little bit more sunshine peeking out this afternoon. By Friday the front will start to move north, but the chance for showers and storms will still remain in the forecast. Afternoon highs will start to creep back into the mid and upper 80s by Friday. Then the upper 80s to near 90 for the weekend with just afternoon scattered showers and storms. Another front will gradually approach from the northwest by late Monday and stall again bringing a good chance for scattered showers and storms next week.

Thursday, Scattered showers and storms. Highs 84-86.

Tonight, showers. Lows 70-72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with more sunshine, scattered showers and storms. Highs 86-88.