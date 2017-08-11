Around Town: Summer Nights at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Join Broadway at the Beach for their 2017 Summer Nights Entertainment Series now through September 3rd! From stiltwalkers, fire dancers, acoustic performers, character appearances and more, you don’t want to miss a minute of Summer at Broadway! Events are free and open to the public.

See the list below for the 2017 Summer Nights Entertainment Series Lineup:

Monday:

  • Mr. Nigel (7pm – 9pm) Center Court
  • Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Character Appearances (7pm – 9pm) Pavilion Park West

Tuesday:

  • Mr. Nigel (7pm – 9pm) Center Court
  • Ripley’s RUCKUS (7pm – 9pm) Strolling
  • Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Face Painting (7pm – 9pm) Center Court

Wednesday:

  • Mr. Nigel (7pm – 9pm) Center Court
  • Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Character Appearances (7pm – 9pm) Pavilion Park West

Thursday:

  • Mr. Nigel (7pm – 9pm) Center Court
  • Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Character Appearances (7pm – 9pm) Pavilion Park West

Friday:

  • Shelley Sasser (7pm – 10pm) Center Court
  • Ripley’s RUCKUS (7pm – 9pm) Strolling
  • Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Face Painting (7pm – 9pm) Center Court

Saturday:

  • Shelley Sasser (7pm – 10pm) Center Court
  • Conway Celtic Pride Bagpipers ( 7pm – 9pm) Strolling
  • Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Sunday:

  • Shelley Sasser (7pm – 10pm) Center Court
  • Character Appearances ( 7pm – 9pm) Pavilion Park West
  • Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue
  • Information provided by Broadway at the Beach

