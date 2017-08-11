Around Town: Summer Nights at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Join Broadway at the Beach for their 2017 Summer Nights Entertainment Series now through September 3rd! From stiltwalkers, fire dancers, acoustic performers, character appearances and more, you don’t want to miss a minute of Summer at Broadway! Events are free and open to the public.

See the list below for the 2017 Summer Nights Entertainment Series Lineup:

Monday:

Mr. Nigel (7pm – 9pm) Center Court

Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Character Appearances (7pm – 9pm) Pavilion Park West

Tuesday:

Mr. Nigel (7pm – 9pm) Center Court

Ripley’s RUCKUS (7pm – 9pm) Strolling

Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Face Painting (7pm – 9pm) Center Court

Wednesday:

Mr. Nigel (7pm – 9pm) Center Court

Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Character Appearances (7pm – 9pm) Pavilion Park West

Thursday:

Mr. Nigel (7pm – 9pm) Center Court

Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Character Appearances (7pm – 9pm) Pavilion Park West

Friday:

Shelley Sasser (7pm – 10pm) Center Court

Ripley’s RUCKUS (7pm – 9pm) Strolling

Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Face Painting (7pm – 9pm) Center Court

Saturday:

Shelley Sasser (7pm – 10pm) Center Court

Conway Celtic Pride Bagpipers ( 7pm – 9pm) Strolling

Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Sunday:

Shelley Sasser (7pm – 10pm) Center Court

Character Appearances ( 7pm – 9pm) Pavilion Park West

Fire Dancer (8pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Stiltwalker ( 7pm – 10pm) Strolling The Avenue

Information provided by Broadway at the Beach