Body found under car port ignites ‘suspicious death’ investigation in Marion County

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found outside a home on West Marion Road.

According to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, deputies responded to a home after an emergency call reported a person lying under a car port on West Marion Road in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, confirms Sheriff Wallace.

A possible cause of death was not released.