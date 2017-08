CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The 28th annual CNB Kickoff Classic at Conway high school has been cancelled due to poor field conditions. Below is a Facebook post from the CHS All Sports Booster Club:

Three games will not be made up (Socastee vs. Loris, Green Sea Floyds vs. St. James, North Myrtle Beach vs. Conway).

Below is the schedule of games that will still be played. Both will be played at Ashley Booth:

Carolina Forest vs. Waccamaw – 6:30 p.m.

Aynor vs. Myrtle Beach – 6:30 p.m.