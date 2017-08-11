Darlington County Cpl. promoted by Sheriff Chavis

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis promoted Cpl. Thomas Fratus to the rank of Sergeant within the Patrol Division. Sgt. Fratus is a native of Darlington and began his law enforcement career in 2012. He previously served as a Corporal within the Patrol Division.

“Sgt. Fratus is a great leader who is driven and works hard every day for the people of Darlington County,” stated Sheriff Chavis. “I look forward to watching this young man develop with this new role, and I am excited about his career here at the sheriff’s office.”