Darlington County Cpl. promoted by Sheriff Chavis

By Published:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis promoted Cpl. Thomas Fratus to the rank of Sergeant within the Patrol Division. Sgt. Fratus is a native of Darlington and began his law enforcement career in 2012. He previously served as a Corporal within the Patrol Division.

“Sgt. Fratus is a great leader who is driven and works hard every day for the people of Darlington County,” stated Sheriff Chavis. “I look forward to watching this young man develop with this new role, and I am excited about his career here at the sheriff’s office.”

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s