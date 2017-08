Bennettsville, SC (WBTW) – 12 teams and 6 games taking place at McAlpine stadium for the annual Dennis Miller Jamboree of Champions on Friday night. Teams like Hartsville, Dillon, Lake City, and Lamar who has all played in the state championships headlined a big night of football as the regular season is now less than a week away.

Final Scores:

Carvers Bay 33 McBee 0

Cheraw 14 Lake View 0

Chesterfield 17 Darlington 0

Dillon 14 Lamar 13

Marlboro County 19 Mullins 6