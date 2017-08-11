Florence 4 cancels work session for Superintendent

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence School District Four board canceled a meeting Thursday night.

The board was supposed to meet to talk about its search for a superintendent.

However, Board Chair Lillie Joe told News13 not enough board members showed up for the work session.

“The Florence Four Board work session meeting for August 10th will not be held. There were not enough members present and the work session will be rescheduled. We apologize for any problems this caused.”

The board previously voted to hire Florence County Councilman Alphonso Bradley as superintendent but State Superintendent Molly Spearman does not think Bradley is qualified.

She says the district and state must agree to the superintendent or the state will assign a leader for Brockington Elementary and Johnson Middle school.

The board will reschedule the meeting.

Count on news13 to have it for you.