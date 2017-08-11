Former CCU Board member arrested after interrupting meeting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A former Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees member was arrested after interrupting a Conway City Council meeting Monday night.

According to an incident report from Conway Police Department, Larry Biddle, 74, is charged with disorderly conduct after becoming “very agitated over an item on the agenda” for the meeting. Biddle stood up and introduced himself during the city council meeting, after becoming frustrated about a topic to be discussed, he stated he had not been checked for weapons before entering the meeting.

Biddle allegedly said he had a knife and a gun in his back pocket and then walked up to the officer who was working the city council meeting and asked, “Does that wand even work or does it need batteries?”

Biddle left the meeting to put the weapons in his car, re-entered the council chambers, was swept with a metal detector wand, and was allowed to reenter the meeting once cleared.

Biddle was not arrested immediately. According to the report, the information was given to the city attorney to see if “any charges may be appropriate.” A warrant was subsequently obtained for Biddle’s arrest for disorderly conduct.

Biddle turned himself into police Friday morning. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 10:11 a.m. and was released about an hour later on a $440 bond.