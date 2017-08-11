High bacteria levels prompt North Myrtle Beach swimming advisory

By Published:

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A section of beach in North Myrtle Beach has been placed under a swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports.

“The area affected is at 3rd Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal.”

According to Torrens, it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area.

“To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it’s best to keep your head up and out of the water,” Torrens said. “People with open cuts or other wounds should also avoid contact with the water.”

Please visit DHEC’s website to view recent water sampling results along the coast.

