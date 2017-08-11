Lamar mayor requests SLED investigate police department

By Published: Updated:

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The Lamar Police Department is under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED Public Information Officer Thom Berry says the Lamar Mayor’s office requested the investigation into the police department Friday morning. SLED accepted the request and opened an investigation.

Berry could not offer details into why the investigation was requested.

Lamar Mayor William Reynolds says he requested the investigation after some discrepancies with evidence were noticed Thursday night.

Lamar Police Chief Jason Chaney says he was uninformed of the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s