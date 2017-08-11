Lamar mayor requests SLED investigate police department

Related Coverage New Lamar Police Chief hopes to crack down on drug trafficking and problem areas

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The Lamar Police Department is under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED Public Information Officer Thom Berry says the Lamar Mayor’s office requested the investigation into the police department Friday morning. SLED accepted the request and opened an investigation.

Berry could not offer details into why the investigation was requested.

Lamar Mayor William Reynolds says he requested the investigation after some discrepancies with evidence were noticed Thursday night.

Lamar Police Chief Jason Chaney says he was uninformed of the investigation.