Myrtle Beach back to school bash celebrates 8th year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Annual Back to School Block Party in Myrtle Beach will take place for the eighth year in a row Saturday morning.

The 8th Annual Back-to-School Block Party is set for 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Mt. Olive AME Church’s Multi-Purpose Field, located at 1108 Carver Street. The Young Women’s Auxiliary of the Sandy Grove Baptist Church, along with the City of Myrtle Beach, will host the event.

The event is for the community and kids, ages 4 to 18 years of age.

In case of rain, the back to school bash will be held at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, located at 971 Canal Street. For program information, contact Nina Middleton at 843-340-7999. For vendor information, contact “Doc” Moore at 843-918-1475.