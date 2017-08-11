South Florence High coach and players assist readers at the elementary evel

By Published:
Frazier, Prince and Collins

FLORENCE, SC -Earlier this year, the South Florence High School football program participated in a telethon to help other students in the community.  During the telethon, members of the South Florence football team asked adults in the community to purchase vouchers for reading materials for elementary school students.  The team members sold vouchers for $20 that elementary students will exchange for reading materials.

“Without a good reading foundation in elementary school, students cannot make it to high school with the skills necessary to succeed,” said South Florence High School Football Coach David Prince.  “We hope that we can encourage students to read more and with this voucher, they can choose materials to read from a variety of subject matter that interests them,” added Prince.

The vouchers for the students totaled $6,050 with an amount of $3,025 for each school.  Prince presented the vouchers of 200 envelopes that contained a card worth $20 for each student at Dewey L. Carter Elementary and Greenwood Elementary ($4,000) and 41 envelopes that contained a $25 voucher card for students at Carter and Greenwood ($2,050).

Principals at both Dewey L. Carter Elementary (Wendy Frazier) and Greenwood Elementary (Dr. Susan Collins) accepted reading vouchers on behalf of their students.

 

