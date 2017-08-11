TD Bank brings change to All 4 Autism

FLORENCE, SC – As part of its “Bring Change” campaign, the local TD Bank served as a designated hub to support All 4 Autism which is a Florence-based advocacy group that increases awareness, resources and support for those of all ages with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) throughout the Pee Dee Region. The organization also provides ASD workshops, support services and referrals for people within the community through its Autism Resource Center. TD Bank invited people to participate in a community fundraiser event to support the organization, which ran from July 31- August 4.

“Our local fundraising efforts have made a positive impact for this wonderful organization. Our customers and employees are excited to support All 4 Autism in their commitment to the ASD families of the Pee Dee Region.” -TD Bank Pee Dee Area Executive, Kevin Gause

TD’s Bring Change program supports people and organizations in communities across the bank’s footprint that are making a meaningful, local difference. The program focuses on issues that affect low and moderate income areas, as well as homelessness, food shortages and services for those with special needs, such as autism. In addition to monetary donations, community members were also encouraged to donate various personal and household supplies. A separate grant contribution was also provided through the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®. The TD Team also organized a group of volunteers to help spruce up Lester Elementary School’s playground for the Autism Program.

A check presentation was made on August 4, in the amount of $9,105.00. All funds from TD Bank’s Bring Change campaign will help All 4 Autism continue offering its services to those who need it most.

About ALL 4 AUTISM- The mission of All 4 Autism is to increase awareness, resources and support for those of all ages with Autism Spectrum Disorder in the Pee Dee Region, and their families. For more information on our program visit www.all4autism.org.

-This is from a Press Release.