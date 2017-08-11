StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

The wet weather continues as the weekend approaches. Sunshine should be a little more prevalent today, especially for the beaches. This will allow temperatures to warm up a little more than previous days with highs in the mid 80s along the beaches and near 90 for the Pee Dee. Showers and thunderstorms will still be possible though, with the boundary still pushing through the area. Showers and storms will likely fire along the coast during the early afternoon hours with storms developing in the afternoon inland. Showers and storms are possible over the next seven days with a soggy, stagnant pattern in place. The weekend will see some sunshine though and temperatures will approach the upper 80s for highs. Another front will approach Tuesday next week and bring another round of rain to the Carolinas for next week.

Friday, mostly cloudy with more sunshine, scattered showers and storms. Highs 84-87 beaches, 87-90 inland.

Tonight, showers. Lows 72-75 inland, 75-77 beaches.

Saturday, Partly sunny with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.