2 dead after helicopter crash near Charlottesville, police say

(WSPA/WRIC) — Our sister station WRIC is reporting that a helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville, Virginia.

According to WRIC, emergency crews are responding to the crash that happened on Old Farm Road in Albemarle County.

Crews responded at about 4:54 p.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

They say the helicopter was fully engulfed.

Two people are dead, police say.

Those people have not been identified at this time.

