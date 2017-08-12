2 dead after helicopter crash near Charlottesville, police say

By and Published:

(WSPA/WRIC) — Our sister station WRIC is reporting that a helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville, Virginia.

According to WRIC, emergency crews are responding to the crash that happened on Old Farm Road in Albemarle County.

Crews responded at about 4:54 p.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

They say the helicopter was fully engulfed.

Two people are dead, police say.

Those people have not been identified at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

