Darlington deputies investigate after 2 shot at Darlington Drag Strip

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Saturday evening.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m., at the Darlington Drag Strip.

The two individuals who were shot have been taken to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Kilgo adds that deputies are working to clear the scene at the drag strip.

That is all the information deputies have provided at this time. Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.