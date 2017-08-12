Family thanks Horry County firefighters for saving boy’s life

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Socastee family almost lost their little boy in a car accident exactly three years ago, but thanks to Horry County firefighters, he’s now savoring the last days of summer break and getting ready for another school year.

Trey Smith’s family visited Station One to say thank you to those firefighters. Horry County Fire Rescue then named the 10-year-old an Honorary Paramedic.

Trey’s mother, Heidi, said his sister was driving him home after picking him up from summer camp, when they got into an accident on August 12th, 2014. She said he had to be put in a coma, and at one point doctors told her Trey had a 3% chance of surviving. Though Trey eventually pulled through, the accident left his legs seriously injured. Heidi said the last three years have been hard for Trey and Saturday’s reunion was just what he needed to lift his spirits. “As parents we’re grateful that we get to get everybody together and thank them. This came at the perfect time because we really needed him to get that boost. One day maybe he’ll save a little kid’s life,” she said.