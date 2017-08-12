Florence’s Magnolia Mall hosts back to school pep rally

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Magnolia Mall in Florence hosted their back to school pep rally Saturday, August 12.

The event was held from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Magnolia Mall on David H. McLeod Blvd.

According to the Magnolia Mall website, the Back to School Bash and Pep Rally featured a cheer competition, balloon artist, train rides, face painting, and prizes.

Check out our gallery from the event below:

Magnolia Mall Back to School Bash and Pep Rally 2017