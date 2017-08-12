Grand Strand Humane Society offers discounted microchips and vaccinations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of local pet owners stopped by the Grand Strand Humane Society for discounted microchips and vaccinations.

The Grand Strand Humane Society held a microchip clinic on Saturday, offering to insert a microchip into and also vaccinate pets for just $10 dollars. Microchips are normally $25 dollars at the Humane Society but can cost up to $100. Veterinarians inject it through a needle so the animal only feels a pinch. Executive Director Suzanne Roman says they’re the most effective way to make sure you don’t lose your pets. “If an animal come into our shelter here and we know it has a microchip, it’s returned home as soon as possible. Otherwise we have no idea who the owner might be and sometimes they just don’t get to go home,” she said.

The Grand Strand Humane Society plans to hold another microchip clinic before the end of the year.