Horry County Schools named US Green Building Council Green Gala Finalist

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools has been named a US Green Building Council (USGBC) Green Gala Finalist, because of the five new schools opening in the county.

According to the USGBC SC Facebook page, Horry County is becoming a national leader of incorporating sustainable design into educational facilities.

“A notable part of the overall plan includes a student-based energy education program called ‘EnergyWise’, developed by EduCon Energy.” The Facebook post reads. “The education program is closely aligned with the Green Apple Day of Service.”

According to the USGBC website, the educational finalists will be celebrated at the Green Gala and Sustainable Business Awards event on September 21, 2017, in Charlotte, NC.

Horry County Schools is adding four new mid-level schools and one elementary school to the county. These schools are Ten Oaks Middle, Socastee Elementary, Socastee Middle, St. James Intermediate, and Myrtle Beach Middle.

