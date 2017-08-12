Howe Springs Fire Rescue, American Red Cross to bring smoke alarms to residents

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Howe Springs Fire Rescue and the American Red Cross have partnered to provide smoke alarms for residents in the Howe Springs area.

This is according to a press release obtained by WBTW.

According to the release, firefighters will be available to do courtesy inspections for residents as well as installing the smoke alarms.

Howe Springs Fire Rescue is also planning on doing a door to door smoke alarm blitz this fall in the Tara Village neighborhood, the press release says.

The smoke alarm installations will begin August 15th.

Anyone interested is asked to contact their local fire department to schedule an appointment.