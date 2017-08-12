Lawsuit accuses SC power co. of nuclear negligence

By Published:
FILE - This April 9, 2012 file photo shows the working nuclear reactor at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville, S.C. South Carolina Electric & Gas and Santee Cooper are building two new reactors on the site. More than half the power in South Carolina is generated by nuclear plants. (AP Photo/Jeffery Collins, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A lawsuit accuses a South Carolina power company of negligence in charging its customers more than $1 billion to build nuclear reactors that have now been abandoned.

The lawsuit obtained by The Associated Press was filed late Friday afternoon in Richland County against South Carolina Electric and Gas Co. It accuses the company of mismanaging the finances of the project at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station and concealing problems from its customers.

Plaintiff LeBrian Cleckley is seeking class action status.

State-owned utility Santee Cooper and SCE&G decided July 31 to halt construction on two new reactors they’d already jointly spent $10 billion to build, much of that paid by customers.

Officials with SCE&G did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s