RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Justice released photographs this week of contraband seized entering state prisons.

“Sometimes contraband is thrown over the fences; other times there are attempts to mail or smuggle it to inmates,” officials wrote.

Examples include tobacco that was hidden in an inmate’s knee braces as he returned from work release and drugs dissolved and hidden in a handmade drawing on a letter.