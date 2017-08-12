Pee Dee barbershop offering free haircuts, school supplies to kids

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One Florence barbershop is planning to help area children start off the school year right.

Precision Cuts, located at 1317B Pamplico Hwy in Florence, is hosting a free haircut event from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 13.

They will be offering free haircuts and edge-ups for kids from kindergarten to high school. They are taking walk-ins, and everyone will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kendrick Patterson, the owner of Precision Cuts, says he’s doing this to benefit the community.

“I was taught to be a pillar of the community… and now I just want to help out the community.” He said.

Patterson also says they will be giving out school supplies at the event.