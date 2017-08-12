Pee Dee’s first ever Sista Strut event held Saturday

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The first ever Sista Strut was held Saturday, August 12, to raise support and awareness for breast cancer among women of color.

The event ran from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wilson High School.

According to a press release by the Carolinas Hospital System, the purpose of this walk was to raise awareness about breast cancer among women of color in an effort to help survival rates through earlier diagnoses.

The press release also says a portion of the proceeds from this event are being donated to the Cancer Relief Fund.

Check out our gallery from the event below:

