The Blitz Preseason Special

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Click on the videos to watch News13’s Blitz Preseason Special, which includes the below content in each part:

Part 1: A break down of Lake View and Dillon Christian’s state titles in 2016, as well as top teams to watch in 2017

Part 2: A look at how Socastee players are motivated by Hunter Renfrow’s success, as well as top players to watch in 2017

Part 3: A special preview of the Myrtle Beach vs. North Myrtle Beach game and some other rivalry matchups in 2017

Part 4: A look at coaching legend Lewis Lineberger, who enters his 41st season as a coach, as well as all the new head coaches this season

Part 5: A final preseason break down of team rankings by class