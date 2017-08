MARION, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested in connection the Marion County Sheriff’s Office ‘suspicious death’ investigation.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports Derell Dewitt Wiggins, 26, and Landy Korey Davis, 28, have both been charged with murder.

34-year-old Byron Samuel Wright’s body was discovered at a home on West Marion Road on August 11.

