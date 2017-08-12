Update: Car drives into crowd during white nationalist protests in VA

White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Charlottesville, Virginia (CNN/AP) – Hospital official says one dead, 19 injured after car plows into a group of protesters in downtown Charlottesville.

Several pedestrians were struck Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Police were dispersing demonstrators from a white-nationalist and right-wing rally, the Virginia State Police said on Twitter, when the car drove into a crowd. 

There are “multiple injuries,” police said.

This comes after violent clashes erupted between protestors earlier Saturday morning.

