Update: Car drives into crowd during white nationalist protests in VA

Charlottesville, Virginia (CNN/AP) – Hospital official says one dead, 19 injured after car plows into a group of protesters in downtown Charlottesville.

Several pedestrians were struck Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Police were dispersing demonstrators from a white-nationalist and right-wing rally, the Virginia State Police said on Twitter, when the car drove into a crowd.

There are “multiple injuries,” police said.

This comes after violent clashes erupted between protestors earlier Saturday morning.

