Wonderworks offering back to school deal, chance to win school supplies

By Published:
Source: WonderWorks Myrtle Beach Facebook Page

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – WonderWorks at Broadway at the Beach is celebrating back to school with a special deal.

According to the event’s Facebook page, WonderWorks is hosting a back to school bash, from August 14th to the 22nd, for residents of Horry, Georgetown, and Brunswick counties.

Visitors will see cheaper ticket prices for kids, adults, and seniors for the All Access WonderWorks Admission.

Tickets for kids and seniors will start at $11.99, while tickets for adults start at $17.99, according to the Facebook page.

Parents can also register to win school supplies for their child’s classroom.

