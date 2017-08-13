Charlottesville victim of car ramming identified

(CNN) – The victim of the suspect who drove his car into a crowd has been identified.

Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer was killed in the car crash.

Another 19 people were wounded, including five people still in critical condition Sunday, a spokeswoman for the University of Virginia Medical Center said.

Two Virginia State Police Officers also died in a helicopter crash, not far from Charlottesville.

