Community members help baby sea turtles find their way home

PAWLEYS ISLAND,SC (WBTW)- Dozens of people gathered on the beach Sunday night to help two baby sea turtles find their way home.

South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts are looking after five sea turtle nests in Litchfield by the Sea. The third nest contained about 100 eggs, most of which hatched three days ago. Almost all of thE baby sea turtles made it to the sea on their own, but S.C.U.T.E. volunteers dug up two baby sea turtles and helped them enter the ocean on Sunday. Local S.C.U.T.E. coordinator Penny Hoffman is asking all beach goers to help protect sea turtle nests along the beach. “The worst thing they can do is to dig holes and sandcastles on the beach and leave them open. Because if these turtles were to hatch, they would crawl out and fall in the hole and die,” she said.

To find out when and where the organization’s next sea turtle inventory event will be, head to the S.C.U.T.E Facbook page.