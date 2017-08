CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a single vehicle crash on Dongola Highway that happened Sunday night.

Two people were involved, one person is in critical condition. A helicopter was initially called in but was later cancelled.

Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted out that power lines were down and makes it a very dangerous scene.

They also ask that residents in the area use flashlights instead of candles in case of power outages.

