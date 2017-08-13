Gov. McMaster urges prayers for VA

A white nationalist demonstrator with a helmet and shield walks into Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. At least one person was arrested. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s governor is drawing comparisons between the Charleston church massacre and violent protests surrounding a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

McMaster said in a tweet Saturday South Carolina “showed (the) world her heart” in response to the 2015 shooting of nine people at Emanuel AME. He urged South Carolinians to pray for “our brothers and sisters in Virginia.”

McMaster’s office also told The Associated Press the former attorney general “condemns all acts of racism, violence and lawlessness. Period. He has a record of prosecuting it too.”

Three have died and dozens were injured at what’s believed to be the largest white nationalist gathering

