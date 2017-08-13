Horry County Museum, AVX Foundation to host “Wild Edibles” lecture

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Museum and the AVX Foundation are hosting a “Wild Edibles” lecture on Saturday, August 19.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the program will be held in the museum’s McCown Auditorium, located at 805 Main Street in Conway.

Artist/ Naturalist David Williams will be speaking at the event about “what to look for when hunting wild foods,” the post says.

There will be a question and answer discussion and a slideshow.

You’re asked to call 843-915-5320 or email hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org for more information.