Horry Electric reporting outages

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry Electric Co-operative is reporting two separate outages in the Myrtle Beach Area.

About 1555 people are being affected by a power outage at the Collins Creek Substation, just north of Garden City, near Highway 707. Streets affected include Wilderness Lane, Longwood Drive, and Nautilus Drive. The Blackmoor Golf Club is also affected. No word on what caused this outage, or when power will be restored.

About 3 people are being affected by a power outage at the Jones Road Substation off of Dick Pond Road, at Roscoe Street. No word on what caused this outage, or when power will be restored.